Windstar Drops Black Sea Cruises and Saint Petersburg Calls for 2022

Windstar Cruises has cancelled all sailings and cruise tours in the Black Sea region and will change its Baltic itineraries to replace calls in St. Petersburg, Russia with calls in a non-Russian port, according to a press release.

Windstar's Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights sailing was scheduled to take place on two dates in 2022 (in May and September), with calls on Odessa, Ukraine and Sochi, Russia among other Black Sea ports. Both dates will be modified for this year with a new round-trip Istanbul itinerary featuring Greece and Turkey will be shared as soon as ports are confirmed, the company said.

Windstar's five 2022 Northern Europe sailing dates in the Baltic including St. Petersburg as a port will be adjusted to include time in an alternate, non-Russian port. Windstar has no other port calls or cruises in Russia.

"We are currently working to confirm replacement ports and will remain in close contact with our partners in the region," said Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. "We prioritize safety above all and will be monitoring this situation very closely, amending itineraries as necessary."