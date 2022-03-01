Whitewater West

Cruise Restart Gains Momentum as 264 Ships to Sail in March

Cruise Ships Sailing in March

The cruise industry's restart is gaining momentum for March as 264 cruise ships are set to operate from 68 cruise brands, according to the March edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, detailing each ship sailing this month.

It's the most cruise ships in operation since the pandemic began in early 2020 and also marks a sizeable uptick from March, with a gain of 34 ships and four brands returning to cruise operations.

The 264 ships represent over 450,000 total berths if they were to sail at full occupancy.

Top Brands By Capacity for March 2022:

  1. Royal Caribbean International
  2. Carnival Cruise Line
  3. MSC Cruises
  4. Norwegian Cruise Line
  5. AIDA Cruises
  6. Princess Cruises
  7. Costa Cruises
  8. Celebrity Cruises
  9. P&O Cruises UK 
  10. TUI Cruises

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index