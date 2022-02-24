Atlas Ocean Drops Calls in Saint Petersburg for 2022

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that, as a result of current regional tensions,, the cruise line is adjusting two late-summer 2022,Baltic itineraries.

On both the Hamburg-to-Kiel itinerary, departing August 26, 2022, and Kiel-roundtrip itineraries, departing September 7, the World Navigator will drop Saint Petersburg, Russia, and now call at Kotka and Mariehamn, Finland.

The August 26 voyage includes a transit of the Kiel Canal, while the September 7 departure will now also add Saaremaa, Estonia, where the World Navigator will dock in the city center.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages’ top priority is the safety and comfort of our guests and crew,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“With unrest in Eastern Europe, we have adjusted our voyages and replaced our Russia calls with equally exciting and charming destinations in Finland and Estonia. Guests will enjoy these unique and rarely visited destinations and immersive shore excursions to take in the rich cultures and breathtaking vistas of the Baltic.”