Coin Ceremony For Explora I Takes Place at Fincantieri

The coin ceremony for the Explora took place today at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The ship is the first of four ordered for Explora Journeys, MSC's new luxury brand.

The vessel, whose construction began in June 2021, will enter service in May 2023 and is the first of four ships on order.

Each ship will have 461 guest suites and showcase a highly-innovative design for the discerning guests’ comfort and relaxation who seek journeys to discover exclusive classic and exotic destinations, according to a press release.

The ceremony saw two newly minted coins placed under the keel before it was laid as a sign of blessing and good fortune in the future. It was conducted by the new vessel’s godmothers, Alessandra Fontana, Chief Marketing Officer, Explora Journeys who represented the owners and and Ester Fugazzi, Head of General Services for Fincantieri who represented the ship builder.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruises Division of MSC Group said: "Italy is important for the entire maritime sector and our Cruise Divisions’ €6 billion expenditure with Fincantieri for four Explora Journeys luxury ships and four MSC Cruises’ vessels has made a significant economic impact of €27 billion to the country.

“The MSC group employs 15,000 people in Italy and will continue to invest in the nation to create further direct and indirect employment opportunities, which in turn leads to a positive contribution to the national economy.”

Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri CEO, added: “The Explora I will be a new-concept ship totally projected into the future, the utmost expression of the partnership between MSC and Fincantieri. Indeed, the partnership with this ship owner is marked by constant technological and design evolution. In a few years this has led to three different cutting-edge prototypes and has emphasized the unique ability of our Group to create innovation.”

Construction of EXPLORA II started in October 2021 at Fincantieri’s Castellammare di Stabia yard in Naples. The ship will be delivered in autumn 2024 at the Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa with two further vessels set to be delivered in 2025 and 2026.