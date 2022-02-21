Carnival Cruise Line Updates COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Carnival Funnel

New protocols in place for Carnival Cruise Line will extend the window for pre-cruise COVID-19 testing for eligible guests as of March 1.

For cruises departing March 1 or later, if a guest is vaccinated and has had their booster vaccination, they will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours (or less) from their cruise departure date. If a cruise starts on Saturday, for instance, a guest can test on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

If a guest is fully vaccinated but is not yet for their booster shot they must test 48 hours (or less) before the cruise. This means if a cruise starts on Saturday a guest must test on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

MHA

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report