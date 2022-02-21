Carnival Cruise Line Updates COVID-19 Testing Requirements

New protocols in place for Carnival Cruise Line will extend the window for pre-cruise COVID-19 testing for eligible guests as of March 1.

For cruises departing March 1 or later, if a guest is vaccinated and has had their booster vaccination, they will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours (or less) from their cruise departure date. If a cruise starts on Saturday, for instance, a guest can test on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

If a guest is fully vaccinated but is not yet for their booster shot they must test 48 hours (or less) before the cruise. This means if a cruise starts on Saturday a guest must test on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.