CDC Lowers Warning for Cruising

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today lowered its cruise travel warning to Level 3 from Level 4, the highest such level.

CLIA said the decision "is a step in the right direction and recognizes the leadership and effectiveness of the cruise sector’s health and safety protocols that are unmatched by virtually any other commercial setting."

"Cruise ships have medical, isolation and quarantine facilities on site, implement extensive response plans using private shoreside resources, and have created an environment where almost every single person is fully vaccinated. As a result, cases of COVID-19 are very low with the vast majority mild or asymptomatic—making cruise unequaled in its multi-layered approach to effectively mitigating COVID-19," CLIA said, in a statement.

The CDC still mentioned to avoid cruise travel if one is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 even if they are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

"Cruise ship travel is not a zero-risk activity," the CDC said. "The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is high, even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines."

Meanwhile, the CDC told cruise guests to check the color and vaccination status of the ship they plan to sail on, as part of the agency's new program for cruise ships.