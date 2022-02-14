Lindblad Reveals Two New Alaska Itineraries

Lindblad Expeditions is adding new options in Alaska as it builds summer capacity in the region.

After recently adding National Geographic Sea Lion, the cruise line has just announced that National Geographic Orion will also embark on two expeditions this summer that will take guests into and beyond Alaska's Inside Passage to untrammeled, hard-to-reach spots along the gulf coast, according to a press release.

Lindblad said both itineraries will offer guests a comprehensive exploration including their most sweeping coastal expedition ever of southeast and southcentral Alaska, and a remarkable Bering Sea adventure exploring the Pribilofs, Katmai and Kodiak.

New Expeditions: