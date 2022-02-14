Lindblad Reveals Two New Alaska Itineraries

Lindblad Expeditions is adding new options in Alaska as it builds summer capacity in the region.
After recently adding National Geographic Sea Lion, the cruise line has just announced that National Geographic Orion will also embark on two expeditions this summer that will take guests into and beyond Alaska's Inside Passage to untrammeled, hard-to-reach spots along the gulf coast, according to a press release.
Lindblad said both itineraries will offer guests a comprehensive exploration including their most sweeping coastal expedition ever of southeast and southcentral Alaska, and a remarkable Bering Sea adventure exploring the Pribilofs, Katmai and Kodiak.
New Expeditions:
- Epic Coastal Alaska: This 15-day adventure will cruise amidst the temperate rainforests and wildlife-rich waters of coastal British Columbia, and explore the fjords, villages, and wildlife of Alaska’s Inside Passage. Enter Yakutat and Disenchantment Bays, up to the face of seven-mile-wide Hubbard Glacier, spend a day within Prince William Sound, known for its spectacular mountains and massive tidewater glaciers. Check seabirds and marine mammals off your life lists as you Zodiac, kayak or stand-up paddleboard among myriad of islands that play host to a diverse population of wildlife. This unprecedented voyage could only be made on a superbly designed ice-class vessel like the yacht-sized National Geographic Orion, which has the nimbleness to navigate the Inside Passage, and the stability and raw power to handle the open water of the Gulf of Alaska. Departures are set for June 12, June 26, July 10 and August 17, 2022. Rates begin at $19,990 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.
- Bering Sea Wilderness: Pribilofs, Katmai and Kodiak: Explore a seldom-seen side of Alaska on this 13-day voyage. Visit coastal Katmai National Park, one of the premier brown bear viewing areas in the world; as well as seldom-visited Lake Clark National Park in the shadow of a 10,000-foot steaming volcano. Discover remote and rugged islands dotting the Kenai Peninsula, including the Pribilofs, which serve as the breeding ground for millions of seabirds and marine mammals; Unalaska, the site of a fierce WWII battle; Unga, known for its scattered remains of a petrified forest. Cross the iconic Bering Strait and learn about the modern and indigenous histories of this fascinating region. Guests will explore Katmai National Park, the Aleutian Chain and Lake Clark National Park. Departures are July 24 and August 5, 2022. Rates begin at $17,830 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.