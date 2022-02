The new Disney Wish has left the covered building hall at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany.

The new Disney Cruise Line ship will be powered by LNG when she debuts at Port Canaveral this summer into revenue service.

The Wish is part of a three-ship newbuild lineup from Disney, with more ships expected in 2023 and 2025 from Meyer Werft.

They will join the company's existing fleet of the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.