CDC Launches New COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevent has finally released its new COVID-19 program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters.

The program is recommended, and cruise lines have until Feb. 18 to opt in.

There will continue to be a color status system for COVID-19 cases on ships, which will be frowned upon by the industry. 

Cruise lines choosing to opt into this program will be required to follow all recommendations and guidance as a condition of their participation in the program (i.e., they will not be able to pick and choose which recommendations they follow). 

Cruise lines must again have detailed COVID-19 response plans, and port agreements, plus continued onboard testing for passengers and crew, and must continue to have other policies and procedures in place. 

