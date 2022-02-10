Holland America Announces Six Ship 2023 Alaska Cruise Program

Holland America Line has announced its 2023 Alaska program, featuring six ships.

"Alaska continues to be among our most popular destinations, and we are excited to have six ships in Alaska in 2023, along with the return of the 14-day cruise," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We've offered Alaska exploration longer than any cruise line, we continue to have more Glacier Bay itineraries and we're the only way to see the Yukon combined with a cruise. Holland America Line knows Alaska and can deliver authentic experiences guests won't find anywhere else."

From April through September 2023, guests can embark on Holland America Line's cruises to Alaska aboard the Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Volendam and Westerdam.

In addition to seven-day itineraries, Holland America Line is bringing back the popular 14-day "Great Alaska Explorer" cruise for two departure, the company said.

Holland America is also offering 16 different Cruisetours (formerly Land+Sea Journeys) combine a three-, four- or seven-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends land tours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

Cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C.; or one-way between Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver.