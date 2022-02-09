New 100-Guest Emerald Azzurra Delivered

Emerald Cruises has taken delivery of the new Emerald Azzurra, the first of the brand’s two 100-guest superyachts.

After departing Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam last night, the 100-guest yacht is headed to Aqaba, Jordan to welcome guests onboard its inaugural sailing on March 11,, which is an eight-day itinerary in the Red Sea.

The Emerald Azzurra will then transit the Suez Canal to embark on a series of sailings in warm water of the Mediterranean and along the Adriatic coast over the summer before returning to the Red Sea next winter.

Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman, Scenic Group (which includes Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours) commented:

“Today marks a major moment for our team at Emerald Cruises as the first in our fleet of ocean-going superyachts takes a giant step towards completion. We look forward to welcoming our first guests on board Emerald Azzurra and we are confident she will exceed all expectations. The demand has been unprecedented with her inaugural season almost fully sold.

“This yacht represents the next generation of yacht cruising, taking guests to new destinations with on board luxury amenities that are unlike any other small-ship experience. Her sister yacht – Emerald Sakara – will follow early next year, providing double the opportunities for guests to join us on board our ground-breaking vessels.

“On behalf of everyone in the Scenic Group of companies we’d like to sincerely thank the shipyard, all our subcontractors and our local management team who have worked on this beautiful yacht. We understand the difficulties the pandemic has caused which makes this accomplishment even more remarkable. We look forward to smooth sailing ahead for Emerald Azzurra along with a speedy build of Emerald Sakara.”

The Emerald Azzurra will be joined by the Emerald Sakara in February 2023, with itineraries to the Seychelles, Black Sea and Middle East, on sale now.