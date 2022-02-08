Norwegian Cruise Line Dropping Face Mask Requirements

Norwegian Cruise Line is dropping face mask requirements for cruises sailing out of U.S. ports from March 1 and onwards.

"Our cruises will operate with 100% vaccination of crew and guests age five and over, therefore face coverings are not required while onboard," the company said in a statement sent to guests and travel partners.

"However, we recognize the added protections provided when wearing a mask covering and recommend that all guests do so onboard when indoors, except when actively eating or drinking, or seated at a table in a dining setting, or when in their stateroom. Mask coverings are also recommended outdoors when physical distancing of at least six (6) feet cannot be maintained. The decision to wear a mask covering when onboard is at the discretion of each guest."

In Europe, local government regulations will continue to be in place meaning guests will need to wear masks onboard while indoors except for when eating or drinking, or while in their stateroom. Outside, guests need to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.