Cunard Announces New Cruise Ship Queen Anne

Cunard has announced the name of the new ship joining its fleet, the Queen Anne.

According to a press release, the Queen Anne will be Cunard's 249th ship and will make up a quartet of Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. This will mark the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships at sea.

Cunard said that the name “celebrates Cunard's rich heritage, royal history and refined status." According to the press release, the cruise line's team "explored multiple naming options" and, inspired by Queen Anne's reign, engaged with British historian, author and television presenter, Kate Williams, to assist in the detailed research.

"It is so exciting that the fourth ship of the fleet will be named after Queen Anne. She has a fascinating tale to tell – one of queenship, unity of developing constitutional monarchy, a golden age of the arts. She was an inspiring woman, wildly popular with her people. She should be celebrated. This new ship in the Cunard fleet is the perfect way to do it!" Williams said.

The Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces as well as the introduction of new guest experiences within dining, culture and entertainment. The cruise line said that the ship celebrates the influential design styles of both past and present and introduces an updated Cunard livery.

Designers have joined forces to create its design with bold color tones, while at the same time in keeping with the Cunard "sophistication," the cruise line said.

"I am absolutely delighted to welcome the Queen Anne, the fourth ship to Cunard's fleet. This marks a very special moment in Cunard's 182-year history and showcases Cunard's exciting global plans for the future, allowing even more guests around the world to set sail with Cunard. With design inspired by the past and set for the future, Queen Anne is the perfect way for our guests to rediscover the joy of exploration and travel again. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months," said Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell.

The Queen Anne's maiden season program will go on sale in May, with the ship's first sailings in early 2024. More in-depth details are to be shared shortly, the cruise line said,