Azamara Moves Its Headquarters to Miami

Azamara has moved its global corporate headquarters to Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, according to a press release.

The move marks a “new chapter” in the Azamara story following the cruise line’s transition to become an independent cruise company last year.

The cruise line said that the office – which is close to the Port of Miami – is designed to “evoke the laidback environment of its Coconut Grove neighborhood, which mirrors the company’s philosophy onboard.”

It will also introduce a new hybrid work environment and a more flexible PTO policy for all employees, Azamara said.

“Coconut Grove is a perfect fit for Azamara’s Global Corporate Headquarters as this unique community allows them to attract the creative talent they look for to design the boutique experiences they strive to deliver,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Azamara plays an important role in the return of Miami’s vibrant cruise industry, with the Port of Miami continuing to rank as the number one passenger port with the world’s largest cruise operations.”

The Azamara team will be officially welcomed to the new office on Feb. 14, 2022, with a new hybrid work environment in place that allows more flexibility to work from the office and from home. Azamara said that it has also increased vacation time and introduced flexible PTO policies for all employees.

Through this new flexible and hybrid approach, Azamara aims to help employees maintain a healthy work-life balance, encouraging them to “take more personal time for rest, relaxation and other needs, to avoid burnout and return to work feeling recharged and renewed.”

“As a close-knit team, we’ve missed being able to work in the same environment together, and now we have the opportunity to build a new space and schedule that works best for us,” says Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara. “We’re thrilled to welcome our dedicated team to the newly renovated Coconut Grove ‘CocoWalk’ area that has so much to offer – from restaurants, galleries and boutiques to lush gardens, trees and an open-air environment – our new neighborhood is sure to inspire creativity and help foster a new sense of community here at Azamara.”

The Studio 5 Design & Associates team - who also designed The Den, a central lively lounge on all of Azamara’s ships - worked closely with the company to implement an open office layout paired with “calming” earth tones.

At the center of the open-plan space, and visible from every desk, sits The Lounge with coffee shop style seating, giving the team a comfortable area to come together.