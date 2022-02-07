Vidanta Cruises Slated to Start Cruising in April

Grupo Vidanta today announced that Vidanta Cruises, Mexico's first-ever luxury cruise line, will sail on April 14 with the Vidanta Elegant offering a two-night debut itinerary calling in Mazatlán, sailing roundtrip from Puerto Vallarta.

The sailing is available to guests of Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.

The 298-guest ship was acquired in 2017 and refurbished by the hotel group prior to the pandemic, and has been laid up in Mexico since.

"When we began the process of bringing Vidanta Cruises to life, we were very clear that we wanted to exceed our guests' expectations, while also positively impacting Mexico and our people. After an arduous process, we couldn't be happier with the result. Not only have we become the first Mexican developer to operate both on land and at sea, but we are generating direct and indirect jobs that will benefit many communities along Mexico's Pacific Coast, and we are positioning our country as a world-class tourist destination," said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta.

"We wish to take this opportunity to reiterate Grupo Vidanta’s commitment to the development of Mexico. We will continue working to inspire generations of happiness and revolutionize the tourism industry," he said.