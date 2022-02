Carnival Restart Update: Latest Details and Dates

Since its re-entering into revenue service in July 2021, Carnival Cruise Line has restarted most of its fleet. Cruise Industry News has looked at the brand’s latest restart plans.

19 Ships Now Sailing in North America

Nineteen Carnival vessels are currently sailing out of seven homeports in North America. Here is the list of the company’s active ships and their deployment:

Carnival Vista

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica and more

Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since July 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico - Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso

Carnival Miracle

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 27, 2021

Region: West Coast and Hawaii

Homeport: Long Beach, California

Length: 4 to 14 nights

Itinerary: West Coast, Mexico and Hawaii

Mardi Gras

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Carnival Magic

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since August 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: In service since August 14, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Carnival Panorama

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since August 21, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Long Beach, California

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera - Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Pride

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since September 12, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa, Florida

Length: 6 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Panama Canal, Eastern and Western Caribbean

Carnival Dream

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since September 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

Carnival Freedom

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since October 9, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: In service since October 11, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Carnival Valor

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since November 1, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New Orleans, Louisiana

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico

Carnival Legend

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since November 14, 2021

Region: Bahamas and Caribbean

Homeport: Baltimore, Maryland

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Freeport, Half Moon Cay and Nassau

Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since December 13, 2021

Region: Bahamas and Caribbean

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Mexico and Key West

Carnival Radiance

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: In service since December 13, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Long Beach, California

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Baja Mexico and West Coast

Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since December 19, 2021

Region: Bahamas

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: In service since December 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Charleston, South Carolina

Length: 4 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since January 22, 2022

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire, La Romana and Amber Cove

Carnival Glory

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since February 6, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New Orleans, Louisiana

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

New Fleet Plans

Previously poised to have all of its 25 ships back in service by May, Carnival is now shedding two additional vessels while reviewing plans for the rest of the fleet.

After a recent ship shuffle, the brand is soon adding four more vessels to its U.S. lineup, including the Carnival Spirit. Previously deployed in Australia, the vessel is returning to North America with a program of sailings departing from Jacksonville.

Also returning from Australia, the Carnival Splendor is now set to resume service in the United States as well. Detailed plans for the vessel’s restart, however, remain undisclosed.

Here are the latest planned start dates for the rest of the fleet:

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: March 5, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Mobile, Alabama

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: March 7, 2022

Region: Bahamas

Homeport: Jacksonville, Florida

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Paradise

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: March 12, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa, Florida

Length: 4 nights

First itinerary: Mahogany Bay and Cozumel

Carnival Splendor

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: 2022

Region: North America

Homeport: TBD

Length: TBD

First itinerary: TBD

Carnival Celebration

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: November 6, 2022

Region: Atlantic

Homeport: Southampton (England) to Miami, Florida

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: La Coruña, Vigo, Funchal and St. Cruz de Tenerife

Carnival Jubilee

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: October 30, 2023

Region: Atlantic

Homeport: Southampton (England) to Galveston, Texas

Length: 18 nights

First itinerary: Vigo, Las Palmas, Tenerife, Funchal and Grand Turk