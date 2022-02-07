Elmo Leather

Leaner and Stronger: Three More Old Ship Exits for Carnival Corporation

Carnival Ecstasy

Carnival Corporation recently exited three more older and less efficient ships from its fleet as the company works to get leaner and more profitable with approximately 5,500 less appealing berths on the way out.

The former AIDAmira will leave the AIDA fleet by March as the ship will be handed over to new owner Ambassador Cruise Lines. The 1999-built, 1,428-guest ship was the oldest ship in the AIDA fleet. 

The news that the 1991-built Carnival Ecstasy and 1993-built Carnival Sensation were leaving the Carnival Cruise Line fleet meant that the two oldest ships across the entire company are now on the way out. They are also some of the smaller Carnival Cruise Line ships at 2,040 berths each.

By exiting older and less efficient ships, the corporation should turn more profitable coming out of the pandemic.

Newer ships are known to command higher ticket prices, better onboard spend and are more efficient to operate on a per passenger basis. 

