Two More Ships to Leave Carnival Cruise Line Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line today announced two more ships would leave its fleet, as the company will say farewell to the Sensation and Ecstasy. Carnival also outlined a number of deployment changes.
The 1991-built Ecstasy and 1993-built Sensation are the two oldest ships in the cruise operator's fleet.
“Our guests have remained passionate and supportive throughout the restart and 2022 gives us plenty of reasons for enthusiasm and excitement as we reach full operations in the U.S., prepare for our 50th birthday celebration, and await the arrival of Carnival Celebration this fall,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
“Our very loyal guests, our vibrant homeport strategy and our fleet of popular ships are strengths to our advantage as we adapt to changing opportunities and circumstances.”
Deployment Changes
- Jacksonville: As previously announced, the Carnival Spirit will replace the Carnival Ecstasy in Jacksonville. While that will happen for departures from Mar. 7 through Apr. 9, 2022, the next two cruises are being cancelled, and then a new ship will be assigned from the Carnival fleet to Jacksonville for the Ecstasy itineraries, effective Apr. 23, 2022. That announcement will be made shortly.
- Mobile: The Carnival Ecstasy will reposition to Mobile for departures from Mar. 5 through Oct. 10, 2022. Cruises from Mobile that were planned for the Carnival Sensation from Oct. 15, 2022 through Sep. 30, 2023 have been cancelled. At a later date, Carnival will be announcing a new operating plan for Mobile cruises.
- Australia: Carnival is cancelling planned operations of the Carnival Splendor from Jun. 10, 2022 through Sep. 26, 2022, and of the Carnival Spirit from Jun. 5, 2022 to Oct. 5, 2023. Details for a two-ship return to Australia will be announced when they are confirmed.
- As part of this deployment plan, the Carnival Sensation will not restart guest operations and the Carnival Ecstasy’s last cruise in guest operations will be the Oct. 10, 2022 departure from Mobile and both ships will leave the Carnival fleet.