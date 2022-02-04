Two More Ships to Leave Carnival Cruise Line Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line today announced two more ships would leave its fleet, as the company will say farewell to the Sensation and Ecstasy. Carnival also outlined a number of deployment changes.

The 1991-built Ecstasy and 1993-built Sensation are the two oldest ships in the cruise operator's fleet.

“Our guests have remained passionate and supportive throughout the restart and 2022 gives us plenty of reasons for enthusiasm and excitement as we reach full operations in the U.S., prepare for our 50th birthday celebration, and await the arrival of Carnival Celebration this fall,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Our very loyal guests, our vibrant homeport strategy and our fleet of popular ships are strengths to our advantage as we adapt to changing opportunities and circumstances.”

Deployment Changes