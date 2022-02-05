Elmo Leather

Here Are the Royal Caribbean Ships Currently in Service

Anthem of the Seas (Photo: Rick Vince)

Most of the Royal Caribbean International fleet is now back in revenue service.

While some vessels recently had programs suspended due to COVID-19 related circumstances, 16 cruise ships are sailing for the brand again.

Here’s the complete list:

Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico – Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso

Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Length: 7 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 2 to 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay   

Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: In service since December 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 7 and 14 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since January 29, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau  

Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since October 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico, Belize and Honduras

Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since August 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 4 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 19, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 3 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and California – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Catalina Island and more

Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since September 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Southern Caribbean  

Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since January 29, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since December 16, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas

Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
 Date: In service since December 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Length: 8 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean an Bahamas

