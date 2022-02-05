Here Are the Royal Caribbean Ships Currently in Service

Most of the Royal Caribbean International fleet is now back in revenue service.
While some vessels recently had programs suspended due to COVID-19 related circumstances, 16 cruise ships are sailing for the brand again.
Here’s the complete list:
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico – Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Length: 7 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 2 to 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: In service since December 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 7 and 14 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since January 29, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since October 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico, Belize and Honduras
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since August 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 4 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 19, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 3 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and California – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Catalina Island and more
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since September 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Southern Caribbean
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since January 29, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since December 16, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: In service since December 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Length: 8 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean an Bahamas