Here Are the Royal Caribbean Ships Currently in Service

Most of the Royal Caribbean International fleet is now back in revenue service.

While some vessels recently had programs suspended due to COVID-19 related circumstances, 16 cruise ships are sailing for the brand again.

Here’s the complete list:

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico – Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Length: 7 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 2, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 2 to 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: In service since December 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: 7 and 14 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since January 29, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since October 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico, Belize and Honduras

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since August 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 4 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 19, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 3 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexico and California – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Catalina Island and more

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Southern Caribbean

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since January 29, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since December 16, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: In service since December 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Length: 8 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean an Bahamas