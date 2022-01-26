Spectrum of the Seas to Sail From Singapore From April 2022

Royal Caribbean International's Spectrum of the Seas will sail a program out of Singapore starting from April 2022, which is six months ahead of the previous schedule. This was reported by Singapore Cruise Society.

According to Singapore Cruise Society, booking for the program will open on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The 4,200-passenger Quantum Ultra-class ship was originally poised to begin the Singapore-based season in October 2022. It was last engaged in a season of short domestic sailings to nowhere, exclusive for Hong Kong residents. But, after a mid-January update to local COVID-19 prevention policies by local authorities, the cruise line started cancelling Hong Kong voyages onboard the Spectrum.

According to Singapore Cruise Society, Spectrum’s older fleet mate, the Quantum of the Seas, which was most recently operating sailings out of Singapore, will be redeployed for a season of voyages in Alaska, starting in May.