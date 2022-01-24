Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Virgin Voyages to Refresh Cabins on Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady

Updated Scarlet Lady Cabin

Virgin Voyages has announced a cabin stateroom update on the Scarlet Lady and the Valiant Lady.

"In a move to elevate the design even further, Virgin Voyages is refreshing its cabins on both Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, bringing a warmer energy and more sophisticated feel," the company said.

Updated Scarlet Lady Cabin

"Building on the nautical nature of the ships, the refreshed interiors feature beautiful wooden beams and additional wood finishings along with handpicked artwork that embodies Virgin Voyages' playful and contemporary nature, The Seabed and the incredible sea views continue to be focal points of the cabin, urging the design team to keep the nautical stripes ever present in the decorative throw pillows. Increased drawers and storage space round out refresh, perfect for Valiant Lady's seven-night European itineraries," the statement read. 

Updated Scarlet Lady Cabin

More than half of the cabins have been completed onboard the Scarlet Lady already with the project slated to wrap in the spring.

The Valiant Lady's cabins will be completed before she enters service this March from the UK.

