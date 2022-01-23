Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Star Pisces to Sail One More Cruise for Genting Before Pause

Star Pisces

The Star Pisces is sailing one more cruise from Penang for Genting Cruise Lines and its Star Cruises brand before it pauses operations.

The ship had restarted operations for the Star brand in December from Malaysia, marking the first ship back for the contemporary line, and is now sailing on what could be her final two-night cruise.

The vessel had five departures every week, offering a series of roundtrip itineraries from Penang, including a two-night Langkawi Escape and a one-night Straits of Malacca cruise itinerary.

