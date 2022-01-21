Tarragona

Crystal Symphony Cruise Ending Early in Bimini

Crystal Symphony

The Crystal Symphony’s current cruise will now end in Bimini as opposed to Miami with a letter to guests aboard citing operational issues.

Guests will disembark on Sunday, January 23, and then take the Balaeria Ferry back to Ft. Lauderdale. 

Crystal said it would provide complimentary ground transportation to Miami and Ft. Lauderdale airports, as well as the Port of Miami.

Following cashflow problems at parent company Genting Hong Kong earlier this week, Crystal announced at that time it would suspend service through April with current cruises completing as scheduled. 

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index