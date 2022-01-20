MariApps Acquires Majority Stake in OnboarD

MariApps Marine Solutions has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-based OnboarD, a provider of software solutions for the global cruise industry.

According to a press release, the digital technology company MariApps acquired 60 percent of the shares under the new agreement. Existing shareholders Chris Daly and Jimmy Lopez retain the remaining shares and continue to lead the company.

MariApps, a member of the Schulte Group, and OnboarD have obtained a new office space in Miami, Florida together with other Schulte Group entities. Those entities include cruise software specialist Rescompany Systems (Resco).

All the companies will collaborate and further enable OnboarD and its partners to offer its customers and the industry a “comprehensive range of maritime solutions and state of the art shipboard products,” according to the press release.

MariApps said that the investment provides the opportunity to “integrate and expand the established product portfolio to achieve innovative end-to-end solutions to a global cruise market.”

“MariApps is delighted to add OnboarD to our portfolio of companies as we find a good synergy between Resco and OnboarD, both focusing on the cruise market. This also opens the door for MariApps and Resco to expand their marketing and business development capabilities in the U.S., which is one of the largest markets for ship management and cruise operations,” said CEO of MariApps Marine Solutions group, Sankar Ragavan.

“We are pleased and excited to have reached an agreement with MariApps, which positions OnboarD to continue meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers,” said Jimmy Lopez, OnboarD’s managing partner. “The agreement is an exciting milestone for OnboarD as we begin the next phase of our evolution. With MariApps’ support we are confident that OnboarD can expand its market reach and be better positioned to deliver value to our customers.”

Chris Daly, managing partner at OnboarD, added that the company was “excited” by the opportunity to collaborate with the technical teams of MariApps and Resco to “enhance our suite of products and bring innovating new products to market.”