Two Celebrity Ships to Sail in Asia in 2023-2024

Celebrity Cruises has announced its program in Asia for 2023-2024 with the Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Solstice.

The Millennium will start her program in September 2023 across Northeast and Southeast Asia, including Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand and the Spice Route featuring 12-night itineraries. The ship is offering a return to familiar ports like Lombok, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; while giving guests a chance to explore new departure ports in Benoa, Bali, Indonesia and Mumbai, India along with new ports of call for the brand in Celukan Bawang, Bali, Indonesia; and Hambantota, Sri Lanka, according to a press release.

Joining the Millennium in November 2023, the Celebrity Solstice will sail in Southeast Asia on 12-night itineraries that show off Vietnam and Thailand departing from Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Celebrity Solstice will also offer two 17-night transpacific sailings leaving from either Honolulu or Sydney; calling in New Zealand as well as French Polynesia, including Moorea, Tahiti, Fiji and others.

“In 2023 we are returning to some of the world's most treasured destinations within Asia and offering our guests more itinerary options to ‘Journey WonderFULL,’” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Travel opens a person’s heart and mind to the unique story of a people and place beyond what is possible from merely looking at pictures. These epic Asia itineraries allow guests to explore some of the world’s oldest civilizations and be transformed by the richness of their cultures.”