Wonder of the Seas to Feature New Southern Restaurant and Bar

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled a lineup of more than 20 dining venues onboard its new Wonder of the Seas, which is set to set sail in March 2022.

According to a press release, the lineup’s headliner will be the all-new The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. Guests will also have a choice from Italian classics at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar to American sports bar favorites at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, to New England-inspired dishes at Hooked Seafood.

The Mason Jar invites guests to "share a meal, drinks and memories in a warm, casual setting," according to Royal Caribbean.

“Every detail serves up southern charm in the new specialty restaurant, and setting the scene is farmhouse-style and rustic decor, live country music, even a cozy porch decked out with a swing for lounging and a great photo op, and a dedicated bar at the center of it all,” the cruise line wrote.

Southern staples and new twists on classics are on the menu, which families can enjoy for brunch, dinner and late-night bites, beginning with freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and jalapeno cornbread. Brunch offers range from savory johnnycakes topped with barbeque pulled pork to the Sweet-Tooth Cinnamon Roll.

At suppertime, highlights include fried green tomatoes, southern fried chicken, crab beignets served with lump crab dip, and shrimp and grits. Desserts range from traditional pies to spiked floats and shakes, Royal Caribbean said.

A collection of more than a dozen American whiskeys and a range of southern libations are also on offer. The latter include the mint julep dusted tableside with powdered sugar and the Mississippi Moonlight – made with blackberry moonshine, blackberries and lemonade and served in a chilled mason jar.

The Mason Jar experience will be complemented by live music.

The Wonder of the Seas will also offer a variety of other restaurants, bars and lounges across its eight neighborhoods, including an Oasis Class first – Suite Neighborhood.

The Vue is a new cantilevered bar offering panoramic ocean views by day and a colorful mosaic canopy overhead by night.

Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar is another Oasis Class ship first. The everyday family-style venue offers "freshly made authentic staples" – from hand-tossed pizzas to charcuterie boards and veal meatballs, to an extensive wine list, wine flights and cocktails, like an Aperol Spritz and Negroni.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade will bring guests of all ages together to catch the big game across its big-screen TVs, partake in friendly competitions at the arcade and enjoy bar fare and ice-cold draft beers.

El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca is the grab-and-go spot for Mexican delights, like made-to-order tacos, burritos and quesadillas. On the Wonder, it will debut a dedicated bar called Cantina Fresca that serves a selection of "aguas frescas," margaritas and other Mexican staples.

The Lime & Coconut pool deck experience will return with its Caribbean vibes, multiple poolside bars and live music.

Other Wonder of the Seas options include Wonderland, Asian-inspired flavors at Izumi, American steakhouse Chops Grille, American seasonal dishes at 150 Central Park, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks, Sugar Beach and more.

Wonder's guests can complement their meals with Caribbean-inspired drinks, classics, as well as non-alcoholic cocktails, as part of Royal Caribbean's reimagined beverage menus.

Setting sail for the first time in March 2022, the Wonder will call three destinations home during its inaugural year: Fort Lauderdale in Florida (March-April), Barcelona in Spain and Rome in Italy (April-October), as well as Port Canaveral in Florida (year-round, starting November).

Wonder's guests will sail to eastern and western Caribbean locales – including Royal Caribbean's private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay, Philipsburg in St. Maarten, Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas and Cozumel in Mexico.

In Europe, cruisers can head to the western Mediterranean and visit places, such as Naples and Florence in Italy, Palma de Mallorca in Spain and Provence in France.