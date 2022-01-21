Entire Carnival Fleet Set to Cruise by May

While most of Carnival Cruise Line’s 24-ship fleet is now sailing again, five ships continue to sit idle awaiting their service returns.
Completing the company’s U.S.-based fleet, three ships are resuming guest operations in March. Carnival’s two Australia-based vessels are currently scheduled to reenter service in May.
Here are all the planned restart dates and latest plans for the remaining fleet:
Carnival Sensation
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: March 5, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Mobile, Alabama
Length: 5 nights
First itinerary: Two stops at Cozumel
Carnival Ecstasy
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: March 7, 2022
Region: Bahamas
Homeport: Jacksonville, Florida
Length: 5 nights
First itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays
Carnival Paradise
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: March 12, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa, Florida
Length: 4 nights
First itinerary: Mahogany Bay and Cozumel
Carnival Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island
Carnival Splendor
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: May 5, 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: 4 nights
First itinerary: Tangalooma and Moreton Island