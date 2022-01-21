Entire Carnival Fleet Set to Cruise by May

While most of Carnival Cruise Line’s 24-ship fleet is now sailing again, five ships continue to sit idle awaiting their service returns.

Completing the company’s U.S.-based fleet, three ships are resuming guest operations in March. Carnival’s two Australia-based vessels are currently scheduled to reenter service in May.

Here are all the planned restart dates and latest plans for the remaining fleet:

Carnival Sensation

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: March 5, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Mobile, Alabama

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Two stops at Cozumel

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: March 7, 2022

Region: Bahamas

Homeport: Jacksonville, Florida

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Paradise

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: March 12, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa, Florida

Length: 4 nights

First itinerary: Mahogany Bay and Cozumel

Carnival Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island

Carnival Splendor

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: May 5, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Length: 4 nights

First itinerary: Tangalooma and Moreton Island