Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Royal Caribbean Forced to Cancel More Spectrum Cruises

Spectrum of the Seas in Hong Kong

Royal Caribbean International has been forced to cancel more sailings on the Spectrum of the Seas from Hong Kong.

The company announced the cancellation of Spectrum of the Seas’ Hong Kong sailings scheduled on January 21, 23, 26, 28 and 31, 2022.

"The sailings were canceled following an update to local COVID-19 prevention policies by local authorities on January 14, which requires a 14-day suspension of all cruise operations," the company said.

"We fully expect to welcome back our guests onboard Spectrum’s February 4 cruise," it added, in a statement.

Dream Cruises further extended its pause from Hong Kong last week, while Royal Caribbean originally had to cancel an early January cruise from Hong Kong, and has not resumed service with Spectrum since.

Neither company had COVID-19 cases aboard its ships. 

Hong Kong then suspended cruising in early January for two weeks and has now extended that a further two weeks.

 

