New MSC Seascape to Homeport in Miami for 2022-2023 Season

MSC Cruises has opened sales for the MSC Seascape, the line’s second Seaside EVO class ship currently under construction at the Fincantieri and set to be delivered in late November 2022.

The ship will homeport in Miami starting December 2022 and spend her inaugural season in the Caribbean with two different seven-night itineraries, the company announced on Tuesday.

Itinerary Offering:

Eastern Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Nassau in the Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Western Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

Sales have also opened for two other MSC Cruises’ ships that will sail in winter 2022-2023 from Florida, with the Divina sailing from Miami and the Meraviglia homeporting up the road in Port Canaveral.

The Divina will offer 10-night sailings to Jamaica, Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica as well as three or four-night mini-cruises to the Bahamas calling at Nassau with an overnight at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; in addition are seven-night cruises visiting Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The Meraviglia will sail short cruises to the Bahamas that include a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve as well as seven-night sailings that include Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Belize, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.