Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Norwegian Gem Cruise Cancelled Mid-Sailing; Guests Get Free Cruise

Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Cruise Line has told guests aboard the Norwegian Gem that the ship is heading back to New York early and the rest of the 10-day sailing is cancelled.

The good news for guests, however, is they are receiving a full refund and a $100 onboard credit per stateroom, and a future cruise credit valued at 50 percent of voyage fare paid for the current sailing.

The ship overnighted in St. Maarten on Thursday and will head back to New York soon.

The Gem is set to continue her 10-day Caribbean program from New York through the spring. The next sailing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

