TUI Cruises will require that most guests have their COVID-19 booster vaccination from February 23 onwards, according to a statement from the company.

This follows similar news from sister brand Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The exception to the new rule is if guests have been vaccinated within the last three months for COVID-19.

In a statement, the German brand also said booster shots should happen no later than one week before a cruise sails.