Tarragona

Norwegian Cancels More January Cruises on Additional Ships

Norwegian Pearl and Dawn

After postponing some vessel reintroductions and cancelling some cruises last week, Norwegian Cruise Line announced a few more January operational adjustments on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Pearl and Getaway are seeing additional sailings cancelled. In addition, the Dawn, Escape and Joy will see their mid January departures cancelled. 

Cancelled Sailings:

  • Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 17, 2022
  • Norwegian Dawn cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 18, 2022
  • Norwegian Getaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 19, 2022
  • Norwegian Escape cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022
  • Norwegian Joy cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022

The Pearl will now be back in action on Jan. 17 from Miami and the Dawn will follow a day later from Tampa on an 11-day sailing.

The Getaway will sail again on Jan. 19, departing from Miami on a nine-day cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

The Escape will resume cruise service on Jan. 22, sailing to the Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Finally, the Norwegian Joy will resume her week-long program to the Western Caribbean from Miami on Jan. 22.

