Norwegian Cruise Line Warns Guests of Unexpected Challenges

Norwegian Cruise Line has sent a letter to its guests and travel partners notifying them of possible unpredictable challenges that come with the globally changing COVID-19 environment.

Among the possible challenges Norwegian listed destinations suddenly modifying their travel requirements and restrictions and, in that way, requiring the cruise line to revise its itineraries and potentially skip scheduled ports of call.

“In situations where a required itinerary change shortens the length of your cruise, we will provide you a prorated refund to the original form of payment,” Norwegian said.

“Furthermore, under certain circumstances, onboard services may be impacted or limited to provide the safest environment possible. As always, we will do our very best to communicate any changes with you as soon as the information becomes available, however, many of these modifications may come at very short notice, or even during the voyage.”

Norwegian – which has carried around 250,000 cruise passengers since the start of the pandemic – has encouraged its guests and travel partners to stay up to date with both its own and destinations’ sailing requirements by visiting its website.

“(Our) website has been designed to provide vital information regarding local restrictions, travel requirements, and documents necessary for your upcoming cruise. Please note, this website will be updated regularly, and we encourage you to check back often,” the cruise line explained.

According to the letter, Norwegian’s team has been working tirelessly over the last many months to provide guests with a safe and exceptional guest experience onboard.

“Our crew are eager to do what they do best, deliver unforgettable vacation memories...and it shows in our record-level guest satisfaction scores. We cannot say enough how excited we are to welcome you back!” the cruise line said.