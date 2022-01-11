Tarragona

Somec Lands Azamara Onward Refurb Deal

Pacific Princess

Somec announced it has won a new order for the refurbishment of the Azamara Onward.

The ship is the former Pacific Princess and is now part of the Azamara fleet.

The deal is worth 14 million euro, according to a press release, and work will take place at Damen in Amsterdam, with an April 2022 completion date.

Azamara has appointed TSI (a Somec subsidiary) to completely restyle the ship, the company said.

TSI oversee design, production, engineering and installation of the cabins and suites, the crew areas, passenger decks and pool areas, in addition to the spa and relaxation areas and all public spaces. 

"This major new order bodes well for the new year," said Oscar Marchetto, Somec's Chairman. "Working with a player such as Azamara highlights our group's shift towards the luxury category and underlines our capacity to manage complex projects and to deliver the highest quality standards. Further good news comes from the fact that TSI will not be the only Group company to have been chosen for the Azamara Onward's restyling: the catering areas, covered by an additional order, will in fact be partially redone by OXIN."

Somec said this is the most important project to date for TSI and Somec's newly-established Interiors segment.

