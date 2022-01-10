Carnival Horizon Heads to Miami After Completing Drydock

The Carnival Horizon is heading to Miami after the completion of its emergency drydock in Palermo, Italy.

This comes a little over a month after it emerged that the 4,000-passenger cruise ship would be out of service longer than anticipated to have its propulsion problem fixed.

Sailings on the Horizon were cancelled until Jan. 22 to accommodate the repair.

Carnival responded quickly by adding the Liberty and Sunshine into service, which picked up the Horizon’s guests and itineraries from Miami.

As part of the drydock, the Horizon was also adorned with Carnival’s new livery.

According to Carnival’s website, the Horizon’s first cruise will set sail on Jan. 22 from Miami on a Southern Caribbean Itinerary, calling at Aruba, Bonaire, La Romana, Amber Cove. Prices for this eight-day roundtrip sailing start at $524 per person.

The Sunshine is now set to move north to Charleston for a Jan. 13 restart.