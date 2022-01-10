World Dream Receives SG SafeEvent Certification

The World Dream has received the SG SafeEvent Certification launched by Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS). According to Dream Cruises, the 3,400-passenger ship is the first cruise vessel to receive the certification, which will ensure that hygiene benchmarks and safe-distancing best practices are upheld at business events.

Dream Cruises said that its MICE At Sea cruises will continue to deliver MICE event solutions that adhere to STB’s CruiseSafe guidelines and SG SafeEvent Certification, with stringent safe distancing measures, capacity controls, and event cohort groups’ safety assurance.

“Singapore has long been renowned as a safe and trusted Global Asia hub for business events. However, during these exceptional times, we have re-imagined MICE At Sea cruises in anticipation of regional cruise resumption to welcome international fly-cruise MICE event delegates to Singapore onboard the World Dream once again,” said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises.

“Building on the success of the bespoke SME Learning Cruise organized by Shin Min Daily News, Bosses Network and Dream Cruises on Oct. 1-3, 2021, the largest event at sea since World Dream’s cruise resumption, Dream Cruises took the bold step to set new industry benchmarks and best practices for resuming business events at sea for cruise tourism recovery. This milestone event was a good example of how effective our guidelines are for safeguarding our passengers,” he added.

The Vice President for advocacy and communications at SACEOS, Dylan Sharma, said that “delivering a sense of confidence in the safety and wellbeing of all event attendees” will be “key” for enterprises as the reopening of MICE events in Singapore continues.

“(That) is what the SG SafeEvent Certification aims to do since its launch in June last year - to provide event organizers, suppliers and venues such as Dream Cruises with a mark of assurance in adhering to the highest standards of hygiene and safe management practices. We hope more enterprises will come onboard the SG SafeEvent Certification to gain a competitive edge as we build towards a safe and progressive reopening of MICE events”, Sharma noted.

As part of MICE At Sea cruises, stringent guidelines include:

• Full vaccination for all passengers and ship crew

• Same day COVID-19 antigen rapid testing for guests

• Staggered cruise embarkation/disembarkation times

• Deployment of safe distancing and crowd control cruise ambassadors and dedicated hotel event team during events

• Contactless contact tracing technology such as TraceTogether Token/App, Tracey Tokens, Cabin Key Cards and CCTV surveillance records

• 100-percent fresh air ventilation in each cabin and public areas with no re-circulation of air

• A well-equipped 24-hour medical center with COVID-19 testing capability, two doctors including an infection control officer, isolation wards and quarantine cabins

• Increased frequency of sanitation at high-touch points using hospital grade disinfectants

“As we pivot, adapt and transform due to COVID-19, the SG SafeEvent Certification will offer an extra element of reassurance for our guests, providing the confidence that our cruises uphold the highest standards of hygiene and safe management measures, emergency management and best practices for worry-free event planning,” said Goh.