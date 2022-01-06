Celestyal Cruises Announces Up to 30% Savings for Wave Season

Celestyal Cruises has announced its Escape Back to the Blue wave season campaign with savings up to 30 percent off on select 2022 voyages.

According to a press release, prices start from $449 per person based on double occupancy on the three-night Iconic Aegean itinerary, which is normally priced at $610. This reflects savings of more than 25 percent, the cruise line said. The three-night cruise sets sail from Athens and calls upon Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion) and Santorini.

The seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary, which is normally priced at $1,500, has been reduced by more than 30 percent to $1,019 per person based on double occupancy. The itinerary begins in Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Kusadasi (Turkey), Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Mykonos and Milos.

All cruises include the Celestyal All-Inclusive Experience with unlimited classic drinks, locally-inspired cuisine onboard, entertainment, select shore excursions, port, service charges and gratuities.

During the Escape Back to the Blue campaign, children 12 years and younger sharing the same stateroom with their parents sail for free. Solo travelers also enjoy a reduced solo supplement on select sailings.

To use the offer, guests need to book before or on March 31, 2022.

In 2022, Celestyal Cruises is adding Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, to its Idyllic Aegean itinerary. Celestyal said that it is the only cruise line calling on a regular basis to Thessaloniki. Guests have the option to join their Celestyal cruise for the first time embarking on a Sunday, benefiting from the recently announced increased airlift between key European cities and Thessaloniki.

Offers are also available on the four-night Iconic Aegean sailing from Athens to Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Rhodes and Santorini, with prices starting at $559 based on double occupancy (compared to the regular price of $770).

The seven-night Eclectic Aegean itinerary is also featured in the campaign, starting at $919 per person based on double occupancy (compared to the regular price of $1,250). This itinerary departs Athens and calls upon Istanbul, Kavala, Thessaloniki, Volos and Santorini. Kavala is also a new stop for Celestyal. This northern Greek port city on the Thracian Sea is known for its clear coastal waters and scenic sea views from the Bay of Kavala.

Limited-time Escape Back to the Blue offers are also featured on Celestyal’s seven-night Three Continents cruise, which visits Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Greece, starting at $1,019, compared to the regular $1,250. The Oct. 15 one-time themed seven-night Steps of Paul sailing, which departs Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Patmos, Istanbul, Dikili and Kusadasi in Turkey, is priced starting at $1,299 ($1,500 outside of the promotional period).

For those looking to celebrate holidays at sea, Celestyal is offering savings on its special 10-night Christmas sailing that departs on Dec. 17. This itinerary departs Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Rhodes and Patmos in Greece along with Izmir (Turkey), Egypt, Israel and Cyprus. This cruise gives guests an experience to spend Christmas in the “Holy Land” and is priced at $1,459 based on double occupancy (normally $1,570).

Those wishing to welcome the New Year at sea can also book Celestyal’s eight-night Dec. 27 cruise with savings. This sailing departs Athens and visits Crete (Heraklion), Santorini and Volos in Greece and Kusadasi and Istanbul in Turkey – just in time for Istanbul’s famous New Year’s Eve celebrations. This cruise is reduced from $1,500 to $1,299.

Celestyal said that it is also including the combined 18-night special Christmas and New Years’ itinerary in the promotion. The cruise begins in Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini and Volos in Greece and Izmir, Kusadasi and Istanbul in Turkey along with Egypt, Israel and Cyprus. This sailing is normally priced at $2,730 but starts at $2,529 during wave season.

Celestyal Cruises said that it has “one of the lowest solo traveler supplements in the industry.” During the Escape Back to the Blue campaign, supplements will be further reduced to 15 percent on select sailings.