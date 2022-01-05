Norwegian Postpones Some Cruises, Pushes Ship Restart Dates Further Into Future

Norwegian Cruise Line cancelled a number of sailings on Wednesday and also pushed the restart dates of a number of its cruise ships further into the future as it deals with operational challenges posed by the Omicron variant.

The following scheduled voyages are cancelled:

Norwegian Getaway with embarkation dates through and including January 5, 2022

Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 14, 2022

Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25,2022

Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26,2022

Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022

Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19,2022

Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022

Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022

The Getaway will now resume service on Jan 14. from Miami; the Pearl will follow on Jan. 17 from Miami as well.

The Norwegian Sky now won't enter service until March 2 from Miami, as opposed to her original schedule that called for a Feb. 14 restart.

The Pride of America will also see a pushback to its Hawaii start, now scheduled for March 5 instead of Jan. 22.

The Norwegian Jewel will restart on March 20 as originally intended, sailing from Panama City.

The Norwegian Jade will launch operations out of Rome on March 30.

The Norwegian Star will sail from Barcelona on April 3, with a South America and Antarctica season now cancelled that was set to start in January.

The Norwegian Sun will launch her Alaska program on May 5 as her spring season in Asia has been cancelled.

The Norwegian Spirit will sail on Tahiti on May 7. She was previously scheduled to re-enter service in Australia in late March.