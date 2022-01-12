Florida Ports Concentrate Most of the U.S. Cruise Capacity

With nearly 100 cruise ships now back in service from U.S. ports, the world’s number one cruise market will see over 250,000 berths sailing from its homeports in January.
According to the latest edition of the of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, while over U.S. 20 ports are serving as starting point for numerous cruises during the month, Florida continues to concentrate most of the country’s capacity.
With major homeports, the Sunshine State serves as a getaway to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, with PortMiami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral leading the way.
Together, these ports serve as base for 55 cruise ships, concentrating nearly 160,000 berths.
Los Angeles, along with the nearby Long Beach Cruise Terminal, and Galveston complete the U.S.’s January cruise capacity raking.
Here are all the details:
Miami, Florida – 25 ships
23 ships and 62,836 berths currently in service; two ships and 4,684 berths returning by the end of January
- Symphony of the Seas
- Oasis of the Seas
- Freedom of the Seas
- Jewel of the Seas
- MSC Seashore
- MSC Divina
- Norwegian Encore
- Norwegian Joy
- Norwegian Getaway
- Norwegian Pearl
- Carnival Sunrise
- Carnival Freedom
- Carnival Conquest
- Carnival Liberty
- Scarlet Lady
- Celebrity Millennium
- Disney Magic
- Riviera
- Crystal Serenity
- Crystal Symphony
- Seven Seas Splendor
- Azamara Quest
- Seabourn Ovation
- Carnival Horizon (starting on Dec. 22)
- Sirena (starting on Dec. 22)
Port Everglades, Florida – 20 ships
19 ships and 53,760 berths currently in service; one ship and 2,000 berths returning by the end of January
- Allure of the Seas
- Odyssey of the Seas
- Enchanted Princess
- Sky Princess
- Regal Princess
- Emerald Princess
- Caribbean Princess
- Celebrity Reflection
- Celebrity Edge
- Celebrity Apex
- Celebrity Silhouette
- Celebrity Equinox
- Celebrity Millennium
- Nieuw Statendam
- Rotterdam
- Eurodam
- Nieuw Amsterdam
- Silver Spirit
- Silver Whisper
- Vision of the Seas (starting on Jan. 24)
Port Canaveral, Florida – 10 ships
Ten ships and 36,738 berths currently in service
- Harmony of the Seas
- Independence of the Seas
- Mariner of the Seas
- Mardi Gras
- Carnival Magic
- Carnival Elation
- MSC Meraviglia
- Norwegian Escape
- Disney Dream
- Disney Fantasy
Los Angeles (including Long Beach), California – 8 ships
Eight ships and 23,538 berths currently in service
- Norwegian Bliss
- Carnival Panorama
- Carnival Miracle
- Carnival Radiance
- Majestic Princess
- Grand Princess
- Navigator of the Seas
- Viking Orion
Galveston, Texas – 6 ships
Six ships and 19,750 berths currently in service
- Carnival Vista
- Carnival Breeze
- Carnival Dream
- Liberty of the Seas
- Adventure of the Seas
- Disney Wonder