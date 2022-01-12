Florida Ports Concentrate Most of the U.S. Cruise Capacity

With nearly 100 cruise ships now back in service from U.S. ports, the world’s number one cruise market will see over 250,000 berths sailing from its homeports in January.

According to the latest edition of the of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, while over U.S. 20 ports are serving as starting point for numerous cruises during the month, Florida continues to concentrate most of the country’s capacity.

With major homeports, the Sunshine State serves as a getaway to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, with PortMiami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral leading the way.

Together, these ports serve as base for 55 cruise ships, concentrating nearly 160,000 berths.

Los Angeles, along with the nearby Long Beach Cruise Terminal, and Galveston complete the U.S.’s January cruise capacity raking.

Here are all the details:

Miami, Florida – 25 ships

23 ships and 62,836 berths currently in service; two ships and 4,684 berths returning by the end of January

Symphony of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

MSC Seashore

MSC Divina

Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Getaway

Norwegian Pearl

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Freedom

Carnival Conquest

Carnival Liberty

Scarlet Lady

Celebrity Millennium

Disney Magic

Riviera

Crystal Serenity

Crystal Symphony

Seven Seas Splendor

Azamara Quest

Seabourn Ovation

Carnival Horizon (starting on Dec. 22)

Sirena (starting on Dec. 22)

Port Everglades, Florida – 20 ships

19 ships and 53,760 berths currently in service; one ship and 2,000 berths returning by the end of January

Allure of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Enchanted Princess

Sky Princess

Regal Princess

Emerald Princess

Caribbean Princess

Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Silhouette

Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Millennium

Nieuw Statendam

Rotterdam

Eurodam

Nieuw Amsterdam

Silver Spirit

Silver Whisper

Vision of the Seas (starting on Jan. 24)

Port Canaveral, Florida – 10 ships

Ten ships and 36,738 berths currently in service

Harmony of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Mardi Gras

Carnival Magic

Carnival Elation

MSC Meraviglia

Norwegian Escape

Disney Dream

Disney Fantasy

Los Angeles (including Long Beach), California – 8 ships

Eight ships and 23,538 berths currently in service

Norwegian Bliss

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Miracle

Carnival Radiance

Majestic Princess

Grand Princess

Navigator of the Seas

Viking Orion

Galveston, Texas – 6 ships

Six ships and 19,750 berths currently in service