Swan Hellenic's New SH Minerva Sails on Inaugural Cruise

Swan Hellenic's brand new SH Minerva has left on her first cruise, sailing on Dec. 30 from Ushuaia on her maiden cultural expedition cruise of the Antarctic, a nine-day voyage.

“We are immensely proud to have welcomed our first guests aboard this wonderful new ship to live unique new experiences that advance the revered Swan Hellenic tradition, taking them to see what others don’t in exceptional comfort and style," said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.

Delivered from Helsinki Shipyard, the vessel recently made its way south to Antarctica where its under the command of Captain Tuomo Leskinen with Hotel Director Philipp Reutener overseeing the onboard product.

Also onboard are Expedition Leader Pablo Brandeman, polar expert Steve Blamires and renowned ornithologist Andy Bunten.

Chef Jörg Lehmann is bringing Swan Hellenic’s distinctive new food and beverage vision to life onboard, according to the company, presenting varied menus of freshly cooked delicacies that include original Italian and Asian fusion dishes, created in partnership with multi-award-winning Consultant Chefs Andrea Ribaldone and Sang Keun Oh.