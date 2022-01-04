January 2022 Cruise Ship Orderbook Update

The global cruise ship orderbook has been updated by Cruise Industry News.

Looking forward, 77 new cruise ships are set to be delivered between 2022 and 2027, adding just over 177,000 new berths into service.

Those 77 ships represent a value of roughly $50 billion, with an average size of 2,300 guests at 96,822 tons.

A total of 25 cruise ships are due for delivery in 2022, plus six coastal vessels for service in the United States and Norway.

Among other changes are updated delivery dates, capacity numbers and more.