Fleet of Cruise Ships Ready for New Year's Eve in Funchal

In what has become a cruise industry tradition, a fleet of cruise ships has gathered in the port of Funchal in Portugal to view the city's harbor-front fireworks display.

Ships are at berths and at anchor as guests will have an optimal viewing platform to bring in 2022. 

Thirteen cruise ships are ready to take in the fireworks show. 

Expected Ship Line Up

  • Sea Cloud Spirit
  • Marella Explorer
  • Bolette
  • Borealis
  • AIDAmar
  • AIDAsol
  • AIDAnova
  • Vasco da Gama
  • Amadea
  • Amera
  • Queen Elizabeth
  • Mein Schiff 3
  • Mein Schiff Herz
