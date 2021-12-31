Restart Update: Costa Cruises Returns to Brazil, the Caribbean and the Middle East

December marked a major milestone for Costa Cruises’ service resumption plan. After several months sailing exclusively in Europe, the Italian brand returned to other core markets, including Brazil, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

Brazil

Ships in Service: Costa Fascinosa and Costa Diadema

Homeports: Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Itajaí

Itinerary: Brazilian Domestic Cruising with three- to ten-night sailings calling at Ilhéus, Ilhabela, Búzios and more

First Cruise: November 29 (Fascinosa) and December 20 (Diadema)

After a 20-month hiatus, Costa returned to South America in late November, with the Costa Fascinosa. The 2012-built ship resumed service in Brazil, offering a series of domestic cruises from the ports of Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí.

The 3,700-guest Costa Diadema later joined its fleet mate, offering additional itinerary choices in Brazilian waters. Visiting the country for the first time, the vessel is currently sailing week-long voyages from Santos and Salvador.

Middle East

Ship in Service: Costa Firenze

Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Itinerary: Seven-night cruises visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and more

First Cruise: December 16

Costa also recently marked its return to the Middle East. The new Costa Firenze debuted in the region on Dec. 16, offering a series of seven-night cruises to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

The arrival of the 2020-built vessel to its winter homeport also celebrated the official opening of the new Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal.

Caribbean

Ship in Service: Costa Deliziosa

Homeports: La Romana and Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic)

Itinerary: Seven- to 14-night cruises visiting St. Lucia, Aruba, Isla Catalina and more

First Cruise: December 16

Costa returned to the Caribbean in December too, with the Costa Deliziosa. After a transatlantic crossing, the vessel arrived in the region on Dec. 16, ready to launch a winter season based in the Dominican Republic.

The 2010-built ship is now offering a series of seven- to 14-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, visiting popular ports such as Aruba, St. Lucia and Isla Catalina.

Mediterranean

Ship in Service: Costa Luminosa

Homeports: Savona, Palermo and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Seven-night cruises visiting Italy, France and Spain

First Cruise: December 18

After a drydock in Italy, the Costa Luminosa resumed service on Dec. 18. The 2009-built ship marked Costa’s return to the Mediterranean after a short gap in cruising.

With the Costa Smeralda completing a program in the region in early December, the company was briefly out of service in Europe.

Now sailing from three homeports in Italy, the Costa Luminosa is offering seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean, visiting Italy, Spain and France.