Royal Caribbean Introduces New Year Deals for Singapore Sailings

Royal Caribbean International has announced New Year deals for its sailings onboard the Singapore-based Quantum of the Seas.

According to a press release, guests booking selected voyages onboard the ship can get “instant savings” of up to 300 Singapore dollars, 50 percent off every guest, and free cruises for kids. The offer is valid for bookings made before Jan. 3, 2022.

“Royal Caribbean will be ending the year with the biggest and best deals yet, giving holidaymakers the ideal way to start the new year – a holiday to look forward to on the Quantum of the Seas,” the cruise line wrote.

According to the press release, these deals will be applicable on the Quantum of the Seas’ three-night and four-night Singapore Ocean Getaways.

The Quantum will continue to offer weekly getaway departures, with her last sailing departing Apr. 7, 2022, the cruise line said.

“(This is) the perfect opportunity for adventure seekers to take advantage of the promotions before it’s too late,” Royal Caribbean International wrote.

Guests who book their vacation during this period are protected by Royal Caribbean’s Cruise with Confidence program, which allows for changes and cancellations up to 48 hours before the cruise sets sail for all bookings made on or before Jan. 31, 2022. Guests who cancel will receive a Future Cruise Credit valid for future bookings on or before May 31, 2022, for sailings departing before Dec. 31, 2022, or one year from the original sailing date, whichever is later.