Tarragona

Discovery Princess Completes Sea Trials Ahead of 2022 Debut

Discovery Princess Sea Trials

Princess Cruises announced on Wednesday that the Discovery Princess has completed its sea trials.

The Discovery Princess set out to sea from the construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and was put through a series of paces to test the steering, navigation equipment and propulsion, according to a press release.

After a successful five days of trials, the Discovery Princess is now back in the shipyard for further exterior and interior finishing to prepare for her maiden, seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise sailing roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2022, the company said.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Incheon

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

CMP Coatings

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today