Hong Kong Tourism Board Extends Flagship Events on Cruises

Hong Kong Tourism Board has extended its events to create themed cruise programs in partnership with cruise companies, Dream Cruises and Royal Caribbean International. This was announced in a press release.

The Genting Dream and Spectrum of the Seas – both homeported in Hong Kong – will present WinterFest at Sea for Hong Kong cruisers to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. This follows the success of the Wine & Dine Festival at Sea, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) said.

“We have been working closely with cruise line partners to spur local demand for cruise travel since the restart of cruising earlier this year. The idea of aligning major events and festivals onshore with activities onboard has proven effective and practical. We hope locals will build their love and appreciation towards the city’s fascinating tourism offerings, ultimately broadcasting a positive voice about Hong Kong to global audiences,” said Kenneth Wong, the general manager for MICE & Cruise at HKTB.

During the Wine & Dine month in November, Dream Cruises offered a C’est La Sea! program on the Genting Dream featuring mixology workshops, live entertainment and a signature drinks tasting. Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas created wine-pairing menus at designated restaurants, in addition to beverage packages and wine offers. HKTB produced social campaigns starring local celebrity Joyce Cheng, as well as a series of media programs.

For Winterfest at Sea in December, the Genting Dream brings to life the Nordic Christmas Adventure with an array of “culinary delights,” Christmas-themed activities, handicraft workshops and entertainment. The Spectrum of the Seas presents Sparkling Christmas, with holiday decorations and season-limited activities, workshops, dining offerings and Broadway-style shows.

“Thanks to the collaboration with HKTB, C’est La Sea! onboard the Genting Dream was very well received. We believe Hong Kong’s holidaymakers will thoroughly enjoy Dream Cruises’ "A Nordic Christmas Adventure" taking place until Dec. 31, too. With our ongoing partnership with the HKTB, Dream Cruises is looking forward to providing even more innovative activities onboard our ship in 2022 to enhance the Super Seacation experience for Hong Kong,” said Christine Li, senior vice president and head of marketing at Genting Cruise Lines.

The Managing Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Hong Kong, Crystal Campbell, said that the Wine & Dine program has created “noise and awareness about our unforgettable cruise experience.”

“Undoubtedly, our upcoming Christmas and New Year cruises will continue to fuel the excitement and momentum of local cruise travel,” Campbell stated.