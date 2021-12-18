Carnival Cruise Line: Masks Now Required Through January

Carnival Cruise Line made a number of health and safety protocol updates that will stay in place through January, according to a letter sent to booked guests.

Carnival said it was responding to the Omicron variant, and now all guests aged two and above will need to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking, or when in their cabins; and when outdoors if in large gatherings and physical distancing cannot be maintained.

As advised by health authorities, guests are recommended to use higher grade masks indoors, the company said.

In addition, Carnival is banning smoking in the casino through Jan. 31, 2022.

"Lastly, the CDC has strongly recommended that all persons over 16 years obtain a COVID-19 booster vaccination when eligible. We strongly encourage all guests who are eligible to get their booster vaccine at least seven days before boarding," the company said.

"We expect these measures to be temporary as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and truly appreciate your cooperation as we seek to protect everyone's health and safety."