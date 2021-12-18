Tarragona

Carnival Cruise Line: Masks Now Required Through January

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Cruise Line made a number of health and safety protocol updates that will stay in place through January, according to a letter sent to booked guests. 

Carnival said it was responding to the Omicron variant, and now all guests aged two and above will need to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking, or when in their cabins; and when outdoors if in large gatherings and physical distancing cannot be maintained.

As advised by health authorities, guests are recommended to use higher grade masks indoors, the company said.

In addition, Carnival is banning smoking in the casino through Jan. 31, 2022.

"Lastly, the CDC has strongly recommended that all persons over 16 years obtain a COVID-19 booster vaccination when eligible. We strongly encourage all guests who are eligible to get their booster vaccine at least seven days before boarding," the company said.

"We expect these measures to be temporary as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and truly appreciate your cooperation as we seek to protect everyone's health and safety."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report