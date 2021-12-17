The Location and Status of Every MSC Cruise Ship: December Update

With 12 ships now in service, the MSC Cruises fleet is gradually approaching a full return to commercial operations. Cruise Industry News has compiled the location and status of every vessel as of Dec. 17, 2021.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Following its inaugural season in Europe, the MSC Seashore is now sailing in the Caribbean. The vessel is offering week-long cruises out of Miami to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, visiting ports in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and more.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

The MSC Virtuosa is currently in service in the Middle East. The Meraviglia-class ship offers seven-night cruises out of Dubai to Doha, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and more.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Grandiosa was the first ship to resume service for MSC Cruises and has been sailing with guests in the Western Mediterranean since August 2020. Currently, it is offering a seven-night itinerary to Italy, France, Spain and Malta.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Red Sea

The MSC Bellissima is currently offering Red Sea cruises from the Port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The vessel sailed to its new homeport in July, starting a local program shortly after.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The MSC Seaview is presently cruising in the Caribbean. The vessel offers week-long itineraries from Barbados and St. Maarten to popular destinations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, including Grenada and St. Kitts.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The MSC Meravilglia is another MSC ship sailing in the Caribbean and is currently based in Port Canaveral. The ship’s program includes a selection of six- to eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

The MSC Seaside arrived in Brazil in December after concluding a summer season in the Western Mediterranean. The vessel is based in Santos until March, offering a series of week-long domestic cruises in the country.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

The MSC Preziosa is also currently in service in Brazil. Sailing from Rio de Janeiro, the ship is offering a series of domestic cruises in Brazil, featuring visits to places such as Maceió, Salvador and Ilha Grande.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After resuming service with a series of cruises from Port Canaveral, the MSC Divina repositioned to Miami in December. The ship is now sailing Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises from its new homeport.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Magnifica is offering winter cruises in Northern Europe, with a week-long itinerary that features visits to France, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

After crossing the Atlantic without guests, the MSC Splendida kicked off a local program in Brazil on Dec. 16. Based in Santos, the vessel is set to offer week-long itineraries in the country through March.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Fantasia resumed guest operations on Nov. 8 after a 20-month operational pause. The vessel is now sailing a series of seven-night cruises to Italy, France and Spain.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: La Valletta, Malta

The MSC Poesia is undergoing routine works and regular maintenance in a drydock at La Valletta’s Palumbo Group Shipyard. It is expected to resume service in May 2022.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Durban, South Africa

With part of its local cruises recently cancelled because of the regional pandemic developments, the MSC Orchestra is awaiting service resumption in Durban, South Africa.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Musica remains on operational pause in Italy. The vessel is currently docked in Genoa and is scheduled to resume service in May 2022.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,712 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Naples, Italy

The MSC Opera is spending the operational pause in Italy. It is docked in the Port of Naples, along with the MSC Sinfonia.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,560 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: La Valletta, Malta

The MSC Lirica is currently undergoing repairs at the Palumbo Group Shipyard in La Valletta, Malta.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Naples, Italy

With its restart postponed to 2022, the MSC Sinfonia remains docked in Naples, Italy, along with the MSC Opera.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Corfu, Greece

The MSC Armonia returned to Europe in August after spending most of the operational pause in North America. The ship is presently docked in Corfu, Greece.