Royal Caribbean's Wonder to Homeport at Port Canaveral For 2022-2023

Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has announced its new Wonder of the Seas will homeport at Port Canaveral beginning November 2022, according to a press release.

The Wonder will sail seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from the port.

Destination highlights include Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and San Juan, Puerto Rico; and each cruise will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“We’re very proud to have Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas homeport here, and we look forward to welcoming her next fall,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “This is terrific news for our entire Port community and another endorsement of our commitment to excellence in providing a world-class experience for our cruise guests.”

