Royal Caribbean Fleet Update: 20 Ships Soon Set to Cruise

One year after first restarting cruise operations, Royal Caribbean is closing out 2021 with 20 vessels back in service.

Following an aggressive restart plan, the company is bringing two ships back in December, including the Enchantment of the Seas, which will soon welcome guests back in Baltimore.

18 Ships Cruising in the Caribbean, West Coast and Asia

With most of its active capacity concentrated in the Caribbean, Royal Caribbean presently has 18 ships sailing with guests.

Here are the ships currently in service:

Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico – Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso

Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 4 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Length: 7 nights to 12 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay   

Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: In service since December 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 10, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 5 to 10 nights
Itinerary: Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean

Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since October 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico and Honduras

Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since August 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas

Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 19, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 3 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and California – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Catalina Island and more

Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since September 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean  

Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Region: Asia
Homeport: Singapore
Length: Short cruises
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 19, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 4 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since October 14, 2021
Region: Asia
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 2 to 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 14, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 5 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Two Additional Ships Returning in December

In December, Royal Caribbean is reactivating the Brilliance of the Seas and the Enchantment of the Seas.

With the additional vessels, the brand is returning to Baltimore with the Enchantment and adding to its offering in Tamp a with the Brilliance.

The remainder of the fleet is set to return in the first half of 2022.  

Here are the planned service resumption dates for the inactive vessels:

Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: December 16, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 4 nights
First itinerary: Cozumel 

Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: December 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Length: 8 nights
First itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Freeport and Nassau  

Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: January 24, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 11 nights
First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao

Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: March 4, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: April 15, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 9 nights
First itinerary: Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam

Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: April 23, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 6 nights
First itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria

Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 5, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)
Length: 8 nights
First itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan

Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 23, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos

