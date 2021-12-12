Royal Caribbean Fleet Update: 20 Ships Soon Set to Cruise

One year after first restarting cruise operations, Royal Caribbean is closing out 2021 with 20 vessels back in service.

Following an aggressive restart plan, the company is bringing two ships back in December, including the Enchantment of the Seas, which will soon welcome guests back in Baltimore.

18 Ships Cruising in the Caribbean, West Coast and Asia

With most of its active capacity concentrated in the Caribbean, Royal Caribbean presently has 18 ships sailing with guests.

Here are the ships currently in service:

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico – Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 4 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Length: 7 nights to 12 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 2, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: In service since December 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 10, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 5 to 10 nights

Itinerary: Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since October 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico and Honduras

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since August 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 19, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 3 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexico and California – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Catalina Island and more

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since December 1, 2020

Region: Asia

Homeport: Singapore

Length: Short cruises

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 4 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since October 14, 2021

Region: Asia

Homeport: Hong Kong

Length: 2 to 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 14, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 5 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Two Additional Ships Returning in December

In December, Royal Caribbean is reactivating the Brilliance of the Seas and the Enchantment of the Seas.

With the additional vessels, the brand is returning to Baltimore with the Enchantment and adding to its offering in Tamp a with the Brilliance.

The remainder of the fleet is set to return in the first half of 2022.

Here are the planned service resumption dates for the inactive vessels:

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: December 16, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 4 nights

First itinerary: Cozumel

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: December 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Freeport and Nassau

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: January 24, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 11 nights

First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,448

Date: March 4, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: April 15, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 23, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 6 nights

First itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: May 5, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 23, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos